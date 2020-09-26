George Lee Miller
Knoxville - George Lee Miller age 93 of Knoxville passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. George retired from Southern Cast Stone and was a member of the Carpenters Union. He was an avid gardener and loved to fish and hunt. Preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Bessie Miller; brothers, Tom Miller and Charles Miller; sisters: Sue Eubanks, Chloann Smith, Opal Morgan and Betty Brady, and daughter-in-law, Faye Miller. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Nellie Smith Miller; sons, Bobby Miller, Mike Miller and wife, Susie Miller; grandchildren: Misty Lambert, Christy Richardson (Brandon), Casey McDonald (Daniel); great-grandchildren: Cory Moats, Megan and Hayden McDonald, Jacob Lambert, Larson and Logan Richardson, Mason Miller, and Gavin Miller; sister, Shelby Bowers (Don); several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, September 28th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. David Watson and Rev. Shane Maples officiating. Burial will follow in Byrds Chapel Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com