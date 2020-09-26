1/1
George Lee Miller
Knoxville - George Lee Miller age 93 of Knoxville passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. George retired from Southern Cast Stone and was a member of the Carpenters Union. He was an avid gardener and loved to fish and hunt. Preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Bessie Miller; brothers, Tom Miller and Charles Miller; sisters: Sue Eubanks, Chloann Smith, Opal Morgan and Betty Brady, and daughter-in-law, Faye Miller. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Nellie Smith Miller; sons, Bobby Miller, Mike Miller and wife, Susie Miller; grandchildren: Misty Lambert, Christy Richardson (Brandon), Casey McDonald (Daniel); great-grandchildren: Cory Moats, Megan and Hayden McDonald, Jacob Lambert, Larson and Logan Richardson, Mason Miller, and Gavin Miller; sister, Shelby Bowers (Don); several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, September 28th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. David Watson and Rev. Shane Maples officiating. Burial will follow in Byrds Chapel Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
