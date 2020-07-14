1/1
George O. Tate
George O. Tate

George O. Tate, 94 went to be with his Heavenly Father, July 13, 2020.

Loving father, granddad, and brother to all who knew him.

Retired from KPD, where he was employed for several years; he was a part of the "Krystal Gang," and later switched to McDonald's Eat Club; enjoyed fishing, washing golf and cars.

Preceded in death by mother, Bertie Wilson.

Survivors, mother of children, Sandra Tate; children, Kelley, Joy, Wendy, Terri (Pete) Smith; grandchildren, Kerry Tate, Wayverly, Mark Hatchett, Michael, Caron, Aben, Amaurie, Demeruies, Kennedy, Zoe; special friend, Gianni Sage; great grandson, DeKeys "Ne'Ne"; brothers, June Wilson and Hugh Wilson; a host of other relatives and friends to include,

Wilson, Johnson and Ray families; special thanks to Amediyis, Ryan, Nicole, Kendall, and Dequisha.

Family will receive friends, 2:00-2:30 p.m., Thursday at Jarnigan's Chapel; Celebration of Life,

2:30 p.m., Elder Zack Flack, Officiating.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
