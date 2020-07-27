1/1
George Paul Shoffner
George Paul Shoffner

Knoxville - George Paul Shoffner-age 70 of Knoxville, born and raised in Sharps Chapel passed away suddenly Saturday evening, July 25, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was a member of Taylor's Grove Baptist Church and was a retired tree trimmer for the City of Maryville. He was a great man who loved to fish, work in his garden and climb and cut trees. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and brother. He loved to crack jokes and tell stories. He was always there for us when we needed him. Preceded in death by parents, Cillis and Vella (Tapp) Shoffner; grandson, Johnny Briddle; brother, Roy Lee Shoffner.

Survivors: wife of 52 years, Dorothy (Perkey) Shoffner of Knoxville, two sons, Paul Dwayne Shoffner and wife, Rhonda of Corryton; Mike Shoffner and wife, Susan of Halls; six grandchildren, Kayla, Jake, Wesley, Sarah, Patricia and Katie. Six great-grandchildren. Sister, Judy Shoffner of Tazewell. Several brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Tuesday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Greg Sharp officiating with music by The Sherritze Family. Interment 10 A.M. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Shoffner Cemetery, Sharps Chapel. Family and friends will meet the funeral home by 9 A.M. to go in the procession. Pallbearers: Jeffrey Parker, Jimmy Perkey, Jake Shoffner, Cody Epling. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
JUL
28
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
JUL
29
Interment
10:00 AM
Shoffner Cemetery, Sharps Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
