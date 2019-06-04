|
George Pendleton McKeethan, Jr. - age 98 of Lenoir City, passed away Saturday morning, June 1, 2019. George was born in Mayfield , Kentucky and attended Murray State University. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the World War II Era. George enjoyed gospel music, creating scratch art and square dancing. He and his late wife, Elsie traveled extensively in retirement. He was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Lenoir City. George retired as a machinist at the Oak Ridge K-25 Plant in 1980.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Elsie L. McKeethan; parents, George P. McKeethan, Jr. and Maude Denton McKeethan; sister, Mary Ann Folks.
George is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Carol Ann and Mike Bowles of Salt Lake City, UT; son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Gayle McKeethan of Lenoir City; grandchildren: Tracy Anderson, Christopher Bowles, Billy McKeethan and James McKeethan; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Audrey Madigan officiating. Interment will follow in Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens with full military honors conducted by the Loudon County Veteran Honor Guard. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 4, 2019