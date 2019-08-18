|
George R. Caldwell Sr.
Knoxville - George R. Caldwell Sr. died peacefully at home August 5, 2019.
George was born March 30, 1934 in Knoxville, TN and attended Knoxville High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in the Korean War. He served on the Knoxville Police Department prior to going to Washington D.C. to join the Metropolitan Police Department. After being wounded while on duty, he and his wife and children returned to Knoxville and he began his long, successful career in real estate, while he also served as the Knoxville City Safety Director.
George was a long standing member of the Cherokee Lodge #728, Scottish Rite Temple, Knoxville, TN, Jericho Shriners Temple in Kingsport, TN and the Royal Order of Jesters Court #57 in Knoxville, TN. He lived an extraordinary life and enjoyed many travels with his wife, Barbara. He will always be remembered for his colorful storytelling.
George is preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 60 years, Barbara M. Caldwell, father AH Caldwell, mother Minida Raines and sister Shirley Windham. He is survived by daughter Melanie A. Caldwell, son George R. Caldwell, Jr.(wife Angie), daughter Shirlee Leslie, daughter Bridgette D. Caldwell, grandchildren Richard Caldwell (wife Kim), Kendra Caldwell, Christopher Leslie (wife Tiffany), three great-grandchildren, brother Albert Caldwell (wife Barbara Ann), and niece and several nephews.
A private service will be held for family and close friends at the East Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery on Governor John Sevier Highway.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019