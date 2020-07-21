1/1
George (Babe) Range
George (Babe) Range

Lenoir City - George (Babe) Range age 83 of Lenoir City passed away Monday morning, July 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son Ricky Lynn Range; wife, Shirley Colleen Range; brothers, J.D. Range, Charles Range & Bill Range.

George is survived by his son, Eddie Range of Lenoir City, daughter Brenda Green Peters of Irmo, S.C.; grandsons, Tyler Range, wife Devin and son Jackson, and Blake Range of Lenoir City: granddaughter, Amanda Smallen Busbee, Lexington S.C.; great-grandchildren, Haley and Logan Busbee of Lexington, S.C.; sister, Alice Clemmer of Lenoir City,: sister in law Dottie Range of New Jersey, and several nieces and nephews.

George loved planting flowers, gardening and mowing yards. His heart was at Fox Den Country Club his place of employment for 50 years.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 23rd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 9:30 Friday morning and proceed to Pleasant Hill Cemetery for 10 a.m. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City. www.clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
05:30 - 07:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
JUL
23
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
JUL
24
Memorial Gathering
09:30 AM
Click Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
