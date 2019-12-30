|
George Richard "Rick" DeBaere
Knoxville - George Richard "Rick" DeBaere, 72, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Shannondale Health Care Center in Knoxville, TN. Born in Chicago, IL, Rick lived in New York City; St. Louis, MO; Parkland, FL; and other cities around the world, including Hong Kong, during his business career. He was a member of US Army Reserve units based in California and New York.
Rick was a graduate of Coral Gables High School in Coral Gables, FL, and graduated with BA and MBA degrees from UCLA, where he was a brother of Sigma Nu Fraternity. An avid golfer and runner, he enjoyed all sports, especially the UCLA Bruins and Miami Dolphins.
Preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Lee Griffith, and his grandparents, Maxine Lee and Harold J. Lee.
Survived by his two brothers, Timothy J. DeBaere of Glen Spey, NY, and Craig Lee Griffith (Donna) of Knoxville, TN; nephews Brian Lee Griffith of San Francisco, CA, and Shawn Richard Griffith (Leah Huk) and great nephew Sawyer Lee Griffith, of Knoxville, TN. Also survived by his beloved ex-wife of 37 years, Anita DeBaere; stepson Keith Stovesand (Lorraine) and step-grandchildren Madison and Makayla Stovesand of Tewksbury, Massachusetts.
The family would like to thank Kathy Marlow for her compassionate care of Rick in the last months of his life. Thanks also to the dedicated staff at Heritage Assisted Living (Coleman Road) and the third floor staff of Shannondale Health Care Center for their support and care.
Visitation will be held at 4 PM, Thurs., Jan. 2, 2020, at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel with a memorial service to follow at 5 PM. Burial will be in the family plot at Flagler Memorial Park in Miami, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Volunteer Ministry Center, 511 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917 or to the Sigma Nu Scholarship Fund, c/o Breeze Warner, 10960 Wilshire Blvd. #1510, Los Angeles, CA 90024. Online Condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020