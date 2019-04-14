|
George Richardson
Knoxville, TN
Ecclesiastes Chapter 3:1 To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: George Herman "Sonny" Richardson, Jr. age 66, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 peacefully at his residence. A native of Erwin, TN., George was the son of late George Herman Richardson and Etta Phipps Richardson. He was a dedicated servant of God's church. He was previously an active participant at Pastor Michal Stuelpnagel's church. He enjoyed vacationing at Hilton Head Island with his mother Etta, sister Kathy Jo, and nephew Isaac Scott Richardson. George attended Tallulah Falls Academy in Tallulah Falls, GA. where he received his high school diploma. He also attended Young Harris College for two years in Young Harris, GA. George was stationed in Clarkesville, TN. in the Army 101st Airborne Division from 1972-76. His special army buddies included James Carpenter, Tom Kellum, Dwight Tracy, Tom Arth , Lou White, and Kevin Metcalf. In 1982 moved to Knoxville, TN., 1984 -1993 Owner and operator of George's Amoco Service Station, 1993-1994 Knoxville Rescue Mission Counselor (Counselor) 1994-1999 Whittle Springs Golf (Course Groundskeeper), 2000-2002 Mike's Lawn Service, 2004-2006 Carpenter's Union (Foreman), 1994-Present the job's he loved the most was when he played a professional Santa Claus, work included Biloxi, Mississippi, St. Louis, Missouri, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Knoxville, Tennessee (West Town Mall, several local charities and churches). George never saw a stranger and was quite comical in his realm when working with children to make them smile, 1995-Present worked as owner and operator of George's Landscaping, logging, and mowing business. George was preceded in death by his parents George Herman Richardson and Etta Phipps Richardson, brother Thomas Allen Richardson, maternal grandparents Will and Ethel Phipps of Johnson City, TN., and paternal grandparents George Washington and Dessie Richardson of Hartwell, GA. George leaves behind to cherish his memory special brother-in-law and sister Rev and Mrs. Winfred J. (Kathy Jo Richardson) Shelton, and their son Isaac Scott Richardson. Surviving children: Rachael Marie Jones, Molly Jane Shipley and husband Dennis, William Scott Richardson and wife April, John Thomas Richardson and wife Charis; grandchildren: Melinda and Christian Thrent, Tiffany Jones, Christian Jones, Hannah and Dakota Curran, Jeremiah Jones, Hadley Curry, Averi Wallen, Luke Richardson, Caleb Richardson, Tilly Richardson and Atticus Richardson; great-grandchildren: Cecil, Adeline, Nehemiah, and Nathaniel; and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Actively involved in AA locally and was currently Secretary/Treasurer for AA for the state of TN. He loved and was very devoted to all of his special AA friends and acquaintances. His greatest accomplishment was his sobriety of 27 years and his dedication to support others who struggled with addiction. Prayfully, George Herman "Sonny" Richardson, Jr. was very Blessed, Happy, Joyous and Free! The family respectfully requests the honour of your presence as we offer respect and remembrance of the spiritual life of George Herman "Sonny" Richardson, Jr. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL 1421 N. Broadway Knoxville, TN 37917 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, immediately followed by a memorial service at 7:00 pm officiated by brother-in-law, Rev. Winfred J. Shelton, George's son, John T. Richardson. Family and friends will meet Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 1:45 pm at TN State Veterans Cemetery 2200 East Gov. John Sevier Hwy Knoxville, TN for a 2:00 pm interment. Full
military honors will be provided by East TN State Veterans Honor Guard. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019