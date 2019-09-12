|
George Robert "Bob" Lowe
Knoxville - George Robert Lowe (Bob); our loving husband, father, brother and grandfather, passed away September 7, 2019 with his family by his side.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Janette (Randles) Lowe; sons, Scott Lowe and wife Marty, of Knoxville, Sam Lowe and wife Lauren, of Knoxville; his three lovely granddaughters, Chaney Lowe (his first and favorite, his board game and camping buddy), Camden and Olivia Lowe; sister, Reid Lowe Randles; sister-in-law, Darlene Randles Brown; his special niece, Carrie (Randles) Kirby and nephew, Nick Randles; cousins, Sherle Brown and husband (Bob's best friend) Bert Brown, and Curtis Tignor.
Bob retired in 2015 from Cummins Crosspoint. He was also a part time employee of Bass Pro in Sevierville, working in the marine department.
Treasured forever will be memories of camping and fishing with his wife, sons and granddaughters. Spending days at his "happy place" at Lakeshore RV Park on Douglas Lake with special friend, Jim Cole and family.
Bob was quickly taken by pneumonia and Leukemia. One always thinks they have time but only 29 days had passed from time of diagnosis to death.
Death comes to us all, and we may think we are ready but when it's holding out it's hand, we find there's so much to say and so much to do.
Say what you need to NOW, do what you need to NOW. Don't let the end be filled with "I wish". We weren't ready and neither was he.
A special thank you to all the friends who came to the hospital, cards sent, phone calls and prayers lifted, we are forever grateful.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 14th at Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel from 1:00pm-4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mobile Meals. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Lowe family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019