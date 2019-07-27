|
George Rudder
Knoxville - George Lynn Rudder - age 85 passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was a lifetime resident of Knoxville and was a member of Holston Hills Free Will Baptist Church. George worked as a brick mason and later as a commercial contractor as owner of Rudder Construction Company. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Helen Rudder; sister, Beverly Powell and husband Eddie; and stepson, Randy Dockery. Survived by wife, Nora Jean Waldrop Rudder; daughters, Debbie Starling, Susan Christian and husband Robert; son, Robert Rudder and wife Rita; brother, Robert Dean Rudder and wife Eva; grandchildren, Chris Starling, Robert Love, Jason Love, Robert (R.J.), Braxton, Jacob, and Grace Ann Rudder; great grandchildren, Jason R. Love and Presli Jo Rudder; and nieces, nephews, stepchildren, and their families. The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 PM Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 3:00 PM with Rev. Skip Ellison. Family and friends will meet 9:45 AM Monday and proceed to Caledonia Cemetery for a 10:30 AM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 27 to July 28, 2019