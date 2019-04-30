Services
George Samuel Pavlis Obituary
George Samuel Pavlis

Knoxville, TN

Pavlis, George Samuel "Sam" - age 61 of Fountain City passed away Saturday April 27, 2019 at UT Medical Center. A proud father, grandfather, and brother, Tennessee Vol Golf Letterman and former Team Captain, and avid Vol fan. Preceded in death by parents William "Bill" and Jamie Pavlis. Survived by Sons Tyler Pavlis and wife Arisa, Blake Pavlis and wife Heather, Brothers Bill Pavlis and wife Nancy, Nick Pavlis, sister Tina Pavlis, and Grandchildren Aniston, Mikey, and Mali Pavlis as well as several members of his extended family. The family would like to express a special thanks to the care team at UT Medical Center. There will be a Eucharist Service Wednesday May 1st at 11:30 AM at Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd with Rev. Dorothy Pratt officiating. Interment will follow in Lynnhurst Cemetery. Pallbearers Bill and Nick Pavlis, Mike Gaddis, Jeff Hagood, Fletcher Morrison, and Chuck Severance. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to the Memorial Fund at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd 5337 Jacksboro Pike Knoxville, TN 37918. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM on Tuesday April 30th at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel 1421 North Broadway Knoxville, TN 37917. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
