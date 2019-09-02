Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Jarnigan's Chapel
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Jarnigan's Chapel
George Smith Jr. Obituary
George Smith Jr.

- - George Smith Jr. "Jitty Bug" entered into God's kingdom August 28, 2019.

Preceded in death by parents, Gertrude H. Willis and George H. Smith; wife, Renae Lockett Smith; brothers, Jimmy Lewis Willis, and George Smith Jr.; grandparents, and many aunts, uncles and other family members.

Survivors, loving and devoted sister, Wanda Faye Smith (Vern Johnson), better known as brother-n-law), Gwendolyn Fox, Atlanta, GA; sons, Tavares and Jerrell Smith, and stepson, Marquese Lockett, all of W. Palm Beach, Florida; nephews, Jeremiah Jones and Dewayne Willis; mother- in- law, Alberta Locket; 5 grandchildren, W. Palm Beach, Florida, and a host of other relatives and friends to include, Charles (Sherry) Smith, James Smith, Howard Bogan and family, the Crawford family, other Smith family to include; Kimberly (Pete) Brown, Booney (Re-Re) Brown, Mr. Eric and Family, Mr. Williams, and Mr. Foutaine, Jackson, TN. Vernon Johnson and Family, Charles Robinson, and especially Mrs. Isadora Johnson, love always, just to name a few.

Special thanks to the doctors and staff at Covenant Hospital, UT Hospital, Blount Memorial, and Humana for great care.

Family will receive friends, 6:30-7:00 p.m. Thursday at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 7:00 p.m., Pastor Steve Simpson, Officiating.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 2, 2019
Remember
