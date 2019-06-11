Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Lakeview Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for George Stooksbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Stooksbury

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George Stooksbury Obituary
George Stooksbury

Lenoir City - George Harold Stooksbury - age 93 of Lenoir City, passed away Monday morning, June 10, 2019 at his home. George was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a member of Dixie Lee Baptist Church for over 70 years. George was retired from Scovill Manufacturing in Lenoir City.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Julia (Juanita) Stooksbury; parents, Porter L. and Mamie Witt Stooksbury; grandson, Joshua Michael Stooksbury.

Survived by his children: Janice Alley and husband, Mike of Kingsport, Judy West and husband, Terry, Bobby Stooksbury and wife, Denise, Vickie White all of Lenoir City; grandchildren: Wendy Lewis and friend, Alan Perry of Kingsport, Stephanie Gambill (Chris), Jason Harness (Lacy), Craig White (Nichole), Zachary Stooksbury (Jessica) all of Lenoir City; great-grandchildren: Haley Lewis of Knoxville, Caleb Michael Stooksbury, and Emma Grace Harness, Sophia Gambill, Hannah Rose Stooksbury, Hunter Lee White, Addison Langley all of Lenoir City and several cousins.

Special thanks to Jim and Debbie Bryant, Covenant Health Hospice, and caregivers Gina, Tiffany, Nyckolle, Tracey and Courtney.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. with Rev. Jim Clayton officiating. Family and friends will gather at 12:30 on Thursday at the funeral home and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 1 p.m. graveside services.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Jason Harness, Craig White, Zachary Stooksbury, Chris Gambill, Alan Perry, and Van Shaver. Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now