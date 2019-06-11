|
George Stooksbury
Lenoir City - George Harold Stooksbury - age 93 of Lenoir City, passed away Monday morning, June 10, 2019 at his home. George was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a member of Dixie Lee Baptist Church for over 70 years. George was retired from Scovill Manufacturing in Lenoir City.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Julia (Juanita) Stooksbury; parents, Porter L. and Mamie Witt Stooksbury; grandson, Joshua Michael Stooksbury.
Survived by his children: Janice Alley and husband, Mike of Kingsport, Judy West and husband, Terry, Bobby Stooksbury and wife, Denise, Vickie White all of Lenoir City; grandchildren: Wendy Lewis and friend, Alan Perry of Kingsport, Stephanie Gambill (Chris), Jason Harness (Lacy), Craig White (Nichole), Zachary Stooksbury (Jessica) all of Lenoir City; great-grandchildren: Haley Lewis of Knoxville, Caleb Michael Stooksbury, and Emma Grace Harness, Sophia Gambill, Hannah Rose Stooksbury, Hunter Lee White, Addison Langley all of Lenoir City and several cousins.
Special thanks to Jim and Debbie Bryant, Covenant Health Hospice, and caregivers Gina, Tiffany, Nyckolle, Tracey and Courtney.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. with Rev. Jim Clayton officiating. Family and friends will gather at 12:30 on Thursday at the funeral home and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 1 p.m. graveside services.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Jason Harness, Craig White, Zachary Stooksbury, Chris Gambill, Alan Perry, and Van Shaver. Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 11, 2019