George "Gary" Stout
Knoxville - George "Gary" Stout, Age 72 of Knoxville, TN passed away June 25, 2019. Gary was an entertaining and adventurous man who enjoyed life through his travels and multiple excursions and experiences. Gary's particular love of music was the primary focus of his life and passion. Though talented with recording music, his primary love was the drums. Gary had many successful tour and gigs throughout his career. In the later years, one of Gary's biggest joys was spending time in the backyard with his beloved dogs Brodie and Foster.
Gary leaves behind wife Joyce Stout, son Mike Stout and wife Sharon, daughter Darcy and husband Joe Sargent. Grandchildren, Kory, Kimber, Anthony Joey, Toby, Heather, and Great Grandson Vinnie. Gary also leaves step-children Tammy Morton, Michael Raby, and Carleen Head.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 pm, on Saturday, June 29th at 12612 Evans Rd, Knoxville. It is Gary's request that in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Young Williams Animal Center.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 27, 2019