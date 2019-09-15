|
|
George Street
Knoxville - George Alfred Street, age 92, of Roswell Georgia, formerly of Knoxville passed away Tuesday evening, September 10, 2019.
George was a veteran of the U S Navy serving during World War II.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Kathryn Allen Street; parents Thomas Jefferson Street and Nora Rebecca Foster; brothers Foster, James, Eugene, Robert, Ross, and John; sisters Nora Mae, Mary and Bettie Jane.
He is survived by his brother, Jack Street (90) of Beloit, Wisconsin; his children: Diane Graham and husband Chuck of San Diego, California; David Street and wife Keskanok of San Antonio, Texas; John Michael Street and wife Cheryl of Roswell, Georgia; Nina Shurtleff and husband Keith of Hamilton, Missouri; Karen Varnon and husband Jeff of Simpsonville, South Carolina; 18 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. followed by funeral services at noon on Thursday, September 19 at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel, 9020 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville.
Burial with full military honors conferred by the U S Navy and the East Tennessee Veteran's Honor Guard will be at 2 p.m. at the East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery, 2200 East Gov. John Sevier Highway, Knoxville.www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019