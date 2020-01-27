Services
George Swicegood Jr. Obituary
George Swicegood, Jr

Knoxville - George Swicegood, Jr, age 82, of Farragut went to be with the Lord Thursday evening, January 23, 2020.

George was a member of First Baptist Concord and loved to sing in the choir. He was a 32nd degree Mason and part of the Klown Korp. He was a 1955 graduate of Farragut High School. George spent his career working at the Y-12 facility in Oak Ridge. He loved fishing and being outdoors, but most of all, George was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George Swicegood and Gladys Pelfrey Swicegood; and his beloved wife of 61 years, Jane Dyer Swicegood.

George is survived by his children, Kathy Swicegood, Tim Swicegood, Janet Swicegood Hammersmith and husband Tim, Luke Swicegood and wife Gretchen; nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 12:30 p.m. with Rev. Steve Peek officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Forest Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Shriners at donate.lovetotherescue.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
