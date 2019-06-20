|
George Terry Yahr
Knoxville - George Terry Yahr, 79, died Sunday, June 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at his home, ending his fight against Parkinson's Disease.
He leaves to mourn his passing: wife of 4 years, Margie Yahr; son Fred Yahr and wife Christy Yahr; son Keith Yahr and wife Beth Yahr; three grandchildren, Sam, Jake and Allen Yahr; sister Barbara Couch and husband Richard Couch; sister Connie Geiger and husband Bill; step-son Joe Keck and wife Susan; step-daughter Kelly Beliles and husband Larry Beliles; five step-grandchildren, Aubree, Ben and Jake Beliles and Kristina and Ryan Keck; a niece; a nephew; a grandnephew and one step great-grandchild.
Terry was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years Sue Yahr and his parents Brooks and Helen Yahr.
He was born in Graves County, Kentucky in 1939. He and his family followed his father around the southeast as he worked on TVA dams when they were being built. He graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville with a Masters in Mechanical Engineering. He worked at Oak Ridge National Laboratory for over 40 years, retiring as a group leader in the Engineering Technology Division.
After retirement, he began making whips as a hobby due to his lifelong love of the Western movie hero "Lash Larue". He sold them at craft shows and Western themed gatherings.
He loved to travel, visiting and photographing many places throughout the world.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Pat Summitt Foundation or the PJ Parkinson's Support Group of Blount County.
A celebration of life will be held at West Park Baptist Church, 8833 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN on Saturday, June 29th at 3:00 pm.
Burial will be private.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 20 to June 23, 2019