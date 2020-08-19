George W. Boles
Knoxville - Rev. George W. Boles, age 75, passed away on August 18, 2020. He has been apart of that "great cloud of witnesses" for many of us and he will continue in that role beyond this earthly dwelling. G.W. faithfully served as a United Methodist pastor in the Holston Conference for 49 years; 22 of those years at Powell UMC. On September 5, 2020, he and his wife, Brenda would have celebrated 55 years of marriage. We give thanks to God for G.W.'s life, for the impact of his ministry on our lives, for the ways he inspired us to follow Jesus, and for how he was "all in" regarding his love for God and neighbor. 2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents J.B. and Nellie Boles and his granddaughter, Mackenzie Boles. He is survived by his wife Brenda Bowers Boles; sister, Kay Jones; son, Bo Boles and wife Heather; daughter, Angie Cox and husband Justin; grandchildren, Garrett and Bryson Boles, Gracie and Jeb Cox, and many other family and friends.
There will be a celebration of G.W.'s life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to Powell Church. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Boles family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com
.