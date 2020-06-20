Or Copy this URL to Share

Share George's life story with friends and family

Share George's life story with friends and family

George W. "Babe" Craig, Sr.



Edmond, OK - George W. "Babe" Craig, Sr., 80, of Edmond, OK passed away on March 6, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on June 27, 2020 at the Crawford Family Funeral Service Chapel, 610 NW 178th St. Edmond, OK 73012.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store