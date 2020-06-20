George W. "Babe" Craig, Sr.
Edmond, OK - George W. "Babe" Craig, Sr., 80, of Edmond, OK passed away on March 6, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on June 27, 2020 at the Crawford Family Funeral Service Chapel, 610 NW 178th St. Edmond, OK 73012.
Edmond, OK - George W. "Babe" Craig, Sr., 80, of Edmond, OK passed away on March 6, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on June 27, 2020 at the Crawford Family Funeral Service Chapel, 610 NW 178th St. Edmond, OK 73012.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.