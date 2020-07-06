1/1
George W. (Bill) Nesbitt
George W. (Bill) Nesbitt

Knoxville - George W. (Bill) Nesbitt, age 82 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020 at Beverly Park Place. Bill was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church and a longtime employee of Conagra Foods where he served as a Sales Representative. He attended Powell High School where he was a star athlete in football and baseball in 1954 and 1955. Bill loved to fish and was an avid sports fan- he was passionate about the U.T. Vols athletic program and loved to watch Atlanta Braves baseball. He was strong in his faith and always maintained a positive attitude even as his health started to decline. Preceded in death by his wife, Edna Nesbitt; parents, Joe K. and Ruth Nesbitt; sister, Dorothy Duncan; and son, Louis Stinnett. Survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Lisa Nesbitt; son, Gary Stinnett; as well as extended family. The family would like to thank Beverly Park Place Health and Rehab and Amedisys Hospice for providing such kind and compassionate care over the past few months. Family will receive friends at Weaver Funeral Home on Thursday from 4:00-6:00 pm with a brief service to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 6 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

