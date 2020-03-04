|
George W. Roark
George W. Roark, age 96, peacefully passed from this life into the presence of his Master and Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, on March 1, 2020. He was born in Oneida, Tennessee on February 22, 1924. Following a brief illness, Mr. Roark passed away at the Oneida Nursing and Rehab Center surrounded by family and friends and entered into his eternal home. George made a profession of faith and was baptized by the late Reverend Roy Blevins on November 1, 1959 into the fellowship of Bethlehem Baptist Church. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Oneida since the early 1960's and the Median Men's Sunday School Class for many years.
George was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 40 years, Delores Terry Roark; mother, Stella Phillips Roark and siblings; Ann Roark Chambers, Paul Roark, Rex Roark, L.V. Roark and James (Doe) Roark; niece, Leisha Rae Terry; mother-in law, Viva Terry and father-in-law, Maynard Terry. He was also preceded in death by sister-in-law, Lovenia Terry Edde; brother-in-law, Eugene Mynatt and nephew, Dennis Mynatt.
He is survived by son, Terry Roark and wife, Mary Ann of Oneida; Lisa Roark Baggett and husband, Ronnie of Kingston, TN; Beverly Roark Hicks and husband, Trebby of Oneida; Susan Roark Overton and husband, Anthony of Oneida. George is also survived by his five grandchildren; Matt (Paige) Roark, Mark (Whitney) Roark, Lindsey Paige Baggett, Lauren (Caleb) Baggett Walker and Rachael Delores Baggett. He was eagerly awaiting the arrival of his first great-grandchild, Harper Reese Roark; other surviving relatives include sister-in-law, Alma Mynatt of Cleveland, TN; brother-in-law, Uriel Edde of Rutledge, TN. George also leaves behind nieces, nephews and many other family members who will mourn his loss. The friends and acquaintances he made through more than six decades of owning and operating Roark's Amoco Service Station, alongside his faithful friend and retired employee, Cliff Terry, will surely miss the familiar face of their friend, George.
George was a veteran of World War II. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy on July 29, 1942. Following boot camp in Great Lakes, Illinois, his first ship assignment was the SS Pan Maryland. Other ship assignments included the SS Caribbean, SS Sachem, SS Edwin M. Stanton, SS Black Hawk and the SS Hagerstown Victory. His sailing took him to Odessa, Russia; Naples, Sardinia, Corsica, Bizerte, Curacao, NWI; and was involved in the invasion of Southern France. While traveling through the Straits of Gibraltar on the SS Hagerstown Victory, the news was received that President Roosevelt had died. George was honorably discharged January 13, 1946, Gunner's Mate 2/C.
George loved the people of Scott County and supported area schools and youth programs. He was a member of the Lion's Club of Oneida for 62 years, a member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. In 2004, George was inducted into The Boys and Girls Club Hall of Fame, honoring his contributions and commitment to this community as a business leader. Roark's Amoco Service Station was a member of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce since 1956.
The family would like to thank Dr. Tim Smith, Dr. Bruce Coffey, Oneida Nursing and Rehab Center staff, Quality Home Health and Big South Fork Medical Center staff for their compassionate care of our Dad. Also, a thank you to our friends, church family and those who visited, sent cards, offered encouragement and prayed for him. The faithful prayers of Brother Kevin Reynolds were important to our Dad, as well as the visits and prayers spoken by Brother Kazee and Brother White. Thank you Mikey and Harley for everything you did to help Daddy at the service station.
Friends may visit with the Roark family on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Oneida from 2:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 5:00 p.m. with Bro. Philip Kazee, Dr. Doug White and Bro. Kevin Reynolds officiating.
Committal will follow in the Ross Cemetery in Winfield, Tennessee with full Military Honors conducted by the American Legion Post #136 of Oneida. Pallbearers will be his sons-in-law, grandsons and nephews.
You may sign George's online guestbook at www.jonesandsonfh.net.
Jones & Son Funeral Home is serving the family of George W. Roark.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020