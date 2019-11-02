|
George Walker
Knoxville - George Walker, age 79, unexpectedly went to his heavenly home October 31, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and Christian example to all who knew him. George loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service, and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Atkins Baptist Church.
George was preceded in death by parents Richard Walker and Belva Walker Walton and stepfather Worth Walton; sister Janie Walton Mize and brother-in-law Dennis Underwood. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dotty Walker; son Ricky Walker and wife Becky; daughter Sonya Walker Bates and husband Brad; grandchildren Kris, Katelyn, Ben, Sophia, Maegan, Brianna and Cameron; sister Geri Underwood; brothers David (Judy) Walton and Terry (Denise) Walton; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Sam and Vilas Patton; several special nieces and nephews.
A receiving of friends will be held Monday, November 4, 2019, from 5:00-7:30 pm with service to follow at 7:30 pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with Rev. AC Cooper and Rev. Donnie Walton officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am on Tuesday November 5, 2019 for an 11:00 am graveside service at Dyer Cemetery in Luttrell. Serving as pallbearers are Ben Walker, Brandon Walton, Tim Walton, Kevin Mitchell, Kris Russell and Jason McRae.
The family would like to sincerely thank all who responded at the accident site and the medical staff at the UT Trauma Center.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Atkins Baptist Church, 6115 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918.
Condolences for the Walker family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019