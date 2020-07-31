1/1
George "Doug" Whaley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George "Doug" Whaley

Harriman - George Douglas Whaley "Doug" age 85 of Harriman, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. Doug was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church. He was a graduate from South Harriman High School and joined the U.S. Army, serving from 1954-1956. Doug graduated from Tennessee Tech with a bachelor's degree in Industrial Technology. He retired after 30 years of teaching in 1992 from Knoxville City and Knox County School System. Doug was owner and operator with his wife Helen of Williams Greenhouse. He enjoyed working and time spent at the lake with family and friends. Doug was preceded in death by Daughter: Jane Whaley; Parents: George V. and Carrie Lee Whaley; Brother: Harold Whaley; Sister Carol Tedder. Doug is survived by his Wife of 62 years: Helen Whaley of Harriman, Tennessee; Son and Daughter-in-law: Steve and Sharon Whaley of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Grandchildren: Nick, Julianne, and Andrew. The Family will receive friends on Monday, August 3, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman with the Graveside Service to follow at 2:30 p.m. in Roane Memorial Gardens, with Robert Packett officiating. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Whaley Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Roane Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-1515
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kyker Funeral Homes J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved