George "Doug" Whaley
Harriman - George Douglas Whaley "Doug" age 85 of Harriman, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. Doug was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church. He was a graduate from South Harriman High School and joined the U.S. Army, serving from 1954-1956. Doug graduated from Tennessee Tech with a bachelor's degree in Industrial Technology. He retired after 30 years of teaching in 1992 from Knoxville City and Knox County School System. Doug was owner and operator with his wife Helen of Williams Greenhouse. He enjoyed working and time spent at the lake with family and friends. Doug was preceded in death by Daughter: Jane Whaley; Parents: George V. and Carrie Lee Whaley; Brother: Harold Whaley; Sister Carol Tedder. Doug is survived by his Wife of 62 years: Helen Whaley of Harriman, Tennessee; Son and Daughter-in-law: Steve and Sharon Whaley of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Grandchildren: Nick, Julianne, and Andrew. The Family will receive friends on Monday, August 3, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman with the Graveside Service to follow at 2:30 p.m. in Roane Memorial Gardens, with Robert Packett officiating. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Whaley Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com