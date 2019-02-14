|
|
George "Wil" Wilbur Allin
Knoxville and Oak Ridge, TN
Our Dad, G.W. (Wil) Allin, 88 years old, passed away Saturday morning, February 9th, at Parkwest Hospital in Knoxville after complications from pneumonia. He is survived by his current wife of 28 years, Betty Bevier Allin. His first wife, Barbara Anderson Allin, preceded him in death. Together, Dad and Barbara had four children: George Allin, Cynthia Allin Markert, Victoria Allin Maples and David Allin.
Dad is also survived by George's family, his wife, Beverly Hensley Allin, and their three sons, Jonathan Allin and his wife, Kayla, and their two children, Josh Allin and his wife, Amanda, and their three children and Joel Allin and his wife, Lindsey, and their two children.
Dad's daughter, Victoria Allin Maples, and granddaughter, Katie Lynn Gooch, both preceded him in death. Also surviving Dad is Victoria's daughter, Angela, and her three children, and Katie Lynn Gooch's two children.
Born October 31st, 1930, Dad grew up in Lakeland, Florida and graduated from the University of Florida with a mechanical engineering degree. After marrying Barbara Anderson, they moved to Oak Ridge in 1953 to take an engineering position at ORNL.
He was a devoted member of the St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Oak Ridge, Tennessee where he served on the church's vestry. He received many honors throughout his long life and was an avid boatman and camper who is appreciated by many for his unique ways in teaching the art of water skiing.
Dad and Barbara were married for 40 years prior to her death in 1992. After Mom's passing, Dad met and ultimately married Betty Bevier Allin and enjoyed extensive national and international travels together with her for many years. Dad and Betty moved to west Knoxville and joined The Good Samaritan Episcopal Church.
Dad was known for his big smile and his jovial disposition. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed by Betty, all of his children, grandchildren and friends.
A funeral will be held this Sunday, February 17th, at 3:00 at The Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, 425 N Cedar Bluff Rd, Knoxville, TN 37923. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service approx. 4:15.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 14, 2019