George Wildrick
Sevierville - George Wildrick, age 92, of Sevierville, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He belonged to the United Methodist Church in Tiptonville, TN. He was previously employed by Digiorgio Company, in Marion VA. George enjoyed woodworking, barbecueing, and reading. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Eula Garner Wildrick
Survivors: Wife: Betty Jo Wildrick. Daughters and sons-in-law: Lynn and Mike Stell, Lou Ann and Tom Walker. In lieu of donations please make memorial donations to the charity of your choice
. Family and friends will meet 11 AM Friday in Woodlawn Cemetery for graveside service and interment with Rev. Steve Burkhart officiating. Atchley Funeral Home Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (865)577-2807 is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
.