Resources
More Obituaries for George Craig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George William Craig Sr.


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George William Craig Sr. Obituary
George William Craig, Sr.

October 29, 1939 - March 6, 2020

George William Craig, Sr., fondly known as "Babe," passed away March 6, 2020. He was 80 years old. Babe was born to George Kermit "Pete" and Gladys Nadine (Alley) Craig. Babe was raised in Knoxville, TN. After graduating from Fulton High School in 1957, he received a football scholarship to Texas A&M University where he graduated in 1963. Babe returned to Tennessee where he met and married Joy Lott of Memphis. After they married, Babe and Joy relocated to Houston, Texas where they made their home and raised three children. Babe's early career was as a teacher and coach and later he transitioned into sales. He passed away peacefully with Joy by his side after complications from extended illness. His greatest joy was watching his children grow up and start families of their own. Babe is survived by his wife, Joy and their children: Michelle (Altdoerffer) of Edmond, OK and Bradley Craig of Houston, TX. He is also survived by six grandchildren who he loved dearly: Bradley, Daniel, Hayley, Avery and Amber; great-grandson Liam as well as nieces and nephews. Babe is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carolyn Craig Adams; brother, Thomas Goodman Craig and son, George William Craig, Jr. The family would like to thank Dr. David Johnson and his staff at Mercy Clinic, Edmond and the caregivers from Mercy Home Health for their years of caring for George. A celebration of life will be planned in the future.

An online guestbook and future service details can be found at www.crawfordfuneralservice.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -