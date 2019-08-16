|
Georgia Cole
Sharps Chapel - Georgia J. Moore Cole-age 89 of Sharps Chapel passed away Thursday morning, August 15, 2019 at Beverly Park Place. She was born February 23, 1930 in Union County, Tennessee the daughter of the late Ebb and Belle Shoffner Moore. On May 3, 1950, she married the love of her life, Beecher Cole. She retired from Delco in Kokomo, Indiana in 1985. She was a lifelong member of Oak Grove Primitive Baptist Church and attended Amana Baptist Church in Kokomo, Indiana where she had lived until moving back to Sharps Chapel, Tennessee three years ago. Preceded in death by husband, parents, in-laws, one brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law.
Survived by her daughter, Mary Lee Edwards and husband, David of Sharps Chapel; grandson, Joel Edwards whom she loved dearly. She was blessed with brothers and sisters-in-law along with a host of special friends and family.
The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Saturday, August 17, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Saturday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Joe Graves and Elder Jerry McBee officiating with music by Brian Shoffner and Diane Lay. Interment 11 A.M. Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Shoffner Cemetery, Sharps Chapel. Meet at the funeral home by 10 A.M. Sunday to travel with the funeral procession. Pallbearers: J. D. Shoffner, Bill Rose, Mike Shoffner, Jack Shoffner, Paul Shoffner, Leonard Eastridge and Joel Edwards. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2019