1/
Georgia (Winona) Lester
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Georgia (Winona) Lester

Knoxville - Georgia (Winona) Lester, age 93 of Knoxville, passed away at 8:07am on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home. Member of Walridge Baptist Church. She retired from Home Federal Bank after 40 years as Vice President and Assistant Branch Manager. Preceded in death by parents Rose and Horace Lester; brothers Philip Lester and Paul Lester; sisters Evelyn (Sis) Lester, Alice Lester, Auba Lee Beeler Curington, Bernice Johnson; sister-in-law Emmerdelle Lester; nieces Barbara Lester Ingram, Patricia Beeler Lewis; and nephew David Johnson. Survivors are sister-in-law Evelyn Lester; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Smoky Mountain Hospice and to special caregiver, Janice Beeler. Family and friends may call at their convenience from 11:00am-7:00pm Friday, August 7, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet at 1:15pm Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Milan Baptist Church Cemetery (Union County) for a 1:30pm graveside service. Rev. John Lewis and Rev. Keith Johnson officiating. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved