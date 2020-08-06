Georgia (Winona) Lester
Knoxville - Georgia (Winona) Lester, age 93 of Knoxville, passed away at 8:07am on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home. Member of Walridge Baptist Church. She retired from Home Federal Bank after 40 years as Vice President and Assistant Branch Manager. Preceded in death by parents Rose and Horace Lester; brothers Philip Lester and Paul Lester; sisters Evelyn (Sis) Lester, Alice Lester, Auba Lee Beeler Curington, Bernice Johnson; sister-in-law Emmerdelle Lester; nieces Barbara Lester Ingram, Patricia Beeler Lewis; and nephew David Johnson. Survivors are sister-in-law Evelyn Lester; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Smoky Mountain Hospice and to special caregiver, Janice Beeler. Family and friends may call at their convenience from 11:00am-7:00pm Friday, August 7, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet at 1:15pm Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Milan Baptist Church Cemetery (Union County) for a 1:30pm graveside service. Rev. John Lewis and Rev. Keith Johnson officiating. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
.