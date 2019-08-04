|
Georgia Louise Hodge Reneau
Knoxville - Georgia Louise Hodge Reneau, age 83, went to be with her husband and Lord and Savior on August 1, 2019. She was a long-time member of Roseberry Baptist Church. She proudly served as a nurse for over 30 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband Earl Reneau; parents Zenard and Zenna Hodge; sisters Edith Dodson, Sylvia Dyke, and Margaret Worth; brothers Sim Hodge and D.L. Hodge.
She is survived by stepdaughter Denise McClanahan (Todd); grandchildren Kelly Smiddy and Karrie Smiddy; 5 great-grandchildren; nephew Lenard Dyke (Judy); niece Elaine Jenkins.
The family would like to give thanks to Elmcroft Assisted Living and Avalon Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to Roseberry Baptist Church (2920 Roseberry Road, Mascot, TN 37806). Family and friends will meet 1:45 PM Monday at Eastview Memorial Gardens for 2 PM graveside service, Rev. Gordon Lee Dyke officiating. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019