Georgia Mae Cagle
Knoxville - Georgia Mae Cagle, age 77, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Wednesday, April 29, 2020 after a brief, courageous battle with cancer.
She was a member of Asbury Church of Christ. She touched many lives with her generosity and love. Our hearts are broken and she will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, D.A. and Nola Greene, brothers, Jimmy, Jerry, and Johnny, and son-in-law, James Terry.
She is survived by the love of her life since she was 15 years old, Lewis Cagle. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary May 22. She is also survived by her sister and best friend, Glenda (Frank) Reece, children, Sharon Terry, Karen (Rex) Taylor, Stacy (Terri) Cagle, Norman (Lori) Cagle, Brenda (Johnny) Houser, and Terry Greene, and special nephew, Bradley Reece. She was 'Nana' to Jamie (Ben), Jennifer (Michael), Sarah, Wesley (Brittney), Olivia, Patrick (Madison), Colton (Kim), and Kendal, step-grandchildren, Jessie and Jacob, great grandchildren, Abbie, Anna, Isaac, Creek, Nora, Beckett, Paisley, and Raylen, special aunts, Naomi, Nellie, and Betty, and special family friend, Steve Pinner.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Karen Taylor, 1906 Winding Ridge Trail, Knoxville, TN 37922.
In consideration of the health and well-being of family & friends, a private graveside service will be held at Greene Cemetery in Hartford. Once restrictions are lifted and public health concerns decrease, contacts or visits from friends will be welcomed. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support through this time.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 1 to May 2, 2020