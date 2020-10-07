Georgia Osborne
Corryton - Georgia Lou Dunaway, Wilson, Osborne - age 90 of Corryton, TN passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was a member of Central Church of God and former member of the Eastern Star. She also served her community as a volunteer with the Knox County Sheriff's Office SCAN program and participated in Clown Ministries. Georgia retired from Fidelity Sales Corp. with 19 years of service. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Allie Dunaway of Oak Ridge TN; sisters, Artie Smith (Charlie), Helen Garrett (Curwood), Lillian Carroll (G.D), Allie Gilreath (Jack) and Shirley Brooks (Cecil), and three husbands, Ben Dunaway, Rev. T.J Wilson, and William "Bill" Osborne. Georgia is survived by sister, Jean Hutton and husband Billy of Virginia; three step-children, Debbie Duncan, Denise Lyons and Ross Osborne; and several nieces and nephews. The family would also like to offer a special thank you to Joey Whited and Shirley Whited for their years of care, love, and support. Also, a special thank you to her caregivers Robin Stooksbury, Lisa Francis, Rose Davis, U.T Hospice and Beverly Park Place. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Friday, October 9, 2020, at Highland Memorial Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service with Chaplain Janice Preston officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com