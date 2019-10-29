Services
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Atchley's Seymour Chapel
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Atchley's Seymour Chapel
Interment
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Seymour Memory Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgie Cody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgie Cody

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgie Cody Obituary
Georgie Cody

Seymour - Georgie Cody, age 95, of Seymour passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. Georgie was of the Baptist faith and a longtime member of Providence Baptist Church. She was the wife of the Rev. Troy Cody and devoted her life to supporting his ministry. A strong woman of great faith, she encouraged and inspired everyone she knew, always pointing them to faith in Christ. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Troy Cody, son, Mayford "Bill" Cody, and sisters, Geraldine Isaacs, Loradale Lupine and Nola Cooper. She is survived by sisters in law Lucy Cody Johnson, Jama Cody Newman, Dora Faye West, Julia Shults and daughters-in-law, Jane Knight, Melody Sharp Parton and many nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Windsor Gardens assisted living and U.T. Hospice. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Friday with a service to follow at 7 PM in Atchley's Seymour Chapel. Interment 11 AM Saturday in Seymour Memory Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now