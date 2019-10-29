|
Georgie Cody
Seymour - Georgie Cody, age 95, of Seymour passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. Georgie was of the Baptist faith and a longtime member of Providence Baptist Church. She was the wife of the Rev. Troy Cody and devoted her life to supporting his ministry. A strong woman of great faith, she encouraged and inspired everyone she knew, always pointing them to faith in Christ. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Troy Cody, son, Mayford "Bill" Cody, and sisters, Geraldine Isaacs, Loradale Lupine and Nola Cooper. She is survived by sisters in law Lucy Cody Johnson, Jama Cody Newman, Dora Faye West, Julia Shults and daughters-in-law, Jane Knight, Melody Sharp Parton and many nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Windsor Gardens assisted living and U.T. Hospice. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Friday with a service to follow at 7 PM in Atchley's Seymour Chapel. Interment 11 AM Saturday in Seymour Memory Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019