Georgina Chittick Wallace
LaFollette - Georgina Chittick Wallace, age 85, of LaFollette passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was a member of LaFollette Church of Christ. She retired from Imperial Reading and Woodson's Super Market. Preceded in death by husband of 65 years, Jim Wallace; grandson, Keith Phillips; parents, John and Clara Mae Rollins Chittick and brother, Jim Chittick. She loved traveling, shopping, and fashionable bling-bling.
Survivors
Daughters: Vickie Lynn Phillips, Joanne and husband Roger Whitaker, and Barbara Jane Wallace
Son: Andy and wife Rhonda Wallace
Grandsons: Jake and Riley Wallace
Granddaughter: Jacey Wallace
Brothers: John Chittick, Dick Chittick and wife Gladys
Sister-in-law: Maggie Chittick
Special friend: Seth Muncy
Several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A host of other extended family and many friends.
Services 7 PM Monday at Cross-Smith Chapel
Family and friends will meet at Cross-Smith Funeral Home at 11:15 AM Tuesday and proceed to Campbell Memorial Gardens for a 12 Noon Interment
Jim Wesson officiating
Family will receive friends 5 PM to 7 PM Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home
