Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:15 AM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Campbell Memorial Gardens
Georgina Chittick Wallace

Georgina Chittick Wallace Obituary
Georgina Chittick Wallace

LaFollette - Georgina Chittick Wallace, age 85, of LaFollette passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was a member of LaFollette Church of Christ. She retired from Imperial Reading and Woodson's Super Market. Preceded in death by husband of 65 years, Jim Wallace; grandson, Keith Phillips; parents, John and Clara Mae Rollins Chittick and brother, Jim Chittick. She loved traveling, shopping, and fashionable bling-bling.

Survivors

Daughters: Vickie Lynn Phillips, Joanne and husband Roger Whitaker, and Barbara Jane Wallace

Son: Andy and wife Rhonda Wallace

Grandsons: Jake and Riley Wallace

Granddaughter: Jacey Wallace

Brothers: John Chittick, Dick Chittick and wife Gladys

Sister-in-law: Maggie Chittick

Special friend: Seth Muncy

Several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A host of other extended family and many friends.

Services 7 PM Monday at Cross-Smith Chapel

Family and friends will meet at Cross-Smith Funeral Home at 11:15 AM Tuesday and proceed to Campbell Memorial Gardens for a 12 Noon Interment

Jim Wesson officiating

Family will receive friends 5 PM to 7 PM Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
