Gerald Anthony Wieczorek
1942 - 2020
Gerald Anthony Wieczorek

Knoxville - Gerald Anthony Wieczorek, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the age of 78.

Gerald was born to parents Anthony Wieczorek and Alfreda Konecki on June 1st, 1942 in Chicago, IL. He grew up as the youngest of two children and worked in his parents school supply store until the age of 18 when he joined the military and then went on to become a police office in the Chicago Police Department. He would then continue to be a police officer for the rest of his career in Miami, FL and then in Knoxville, TN, with the Knox County Sheriff's Department.

Gerald married Pamela O'Brien in 1986, and the couple had two children. Gerald was a full time police office until his retirement in 2016. He continued to spend his time working in his garden and playing with his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Pamela, daughters, Katie Anderson and Heather Jagels; his sister, Nancy Close ;his son in-law, Alex Anderson ; 4 grandchildren; Aiden, Liam, Ansley, and Ava.

Friends and family will be scattering his ashes in a private ceremony at the beach.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
