|
|
Gerald (Jerry) D. Spears
Nashville - Gerald (Jerry) D. Spears, age 76, passed away peacefully at his home on October 17, 2019. Jerry was born in Wartburg, Tennessee, on December 12, 1942, and later moved to Nashville.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Regina Kubacki Spears; his two sons, Andy Spears (Terri) of Collierville, Tennessee, and Chad Spears of La Vergne, Tennessee; four granddaughters, Brianna Gaschler (Anthony) and Alexandra Spears and Ashley Spears and Kelly Spears; and great-granddaughter Alivia.
Service information online @ www.crawfordservices.com
CRAWFORD MORTUARY & CREMATORY, 615-254-8200
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019