Gerald Douglas Brandon
Powell - Gerald Douglas Brandon, age 77, of Powell passed away Thursday, November 26th. Born the youngest of 12 children to Palmer and Fannie Lee Brandon of Manchester, Tennessee.
Jerry graduated in accounting from UT Knoxville and retired as controller at Ametek, Oak Ridge.
Loving husband to wife of 52 years, Ruth Ann Brandon. He adored his children, Jonathan Craig(Amy); daughter Karen Light(Jeremy); and beloved grandson, Drew Brandon.
Long time member of Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder and church treasurer.
Friends may call at their convenience on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel from 12 noon til 6:00 p.m. Family and friends will meet 1:45 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Bells Campground Cemetery, Rev. Thomas Sweet officiating for a 2:00 p.m. graveside service. Memorials may be given to Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 7225 Old Clinton Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37921. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com