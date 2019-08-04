|
|
Gerald "Jerry" E. Sprenger
Knoxville - Gerald "Jerry" E. Sprenger passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was the beloved husband of his wife Karen and the devoted father of Susan Randall, Lori Sprenger, Sherri Ingram, and Traci (Tom) Van Dorselaer. He was preceded in death by his parents Ruth and Elmer Sprenger, his daughter Sherri Ingram, grandson Kerry Ingram and son-in-law C.Lanier Randall III. Jerry was born on his family's farm in Coleman, Michigan on August 21, 1927. Raised along side his four siblings (Robert, Barbara, Anna and Edward), his love for the great outdoors was given room to grow in the woods and pastures surrounding their family home. Jerry graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in Forestry. While at MSU, he passionately began his military service as an active member of the ROTC. After graduation, he proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and bravely served his country during the Korean War. When he returned from Korea, he went to work for the U.S. Forest Service in Wisconsin where he met the love of his life and soul mate, Karen, at a summer cabin in Three Lakes. After he married, he spent the majority of his career with The Kingsford Charcoal Company. While at Kingsford, he designed, built and brought to full capacity 6 charcoal manufacturing facilities. His research and engineering work included several U.S. patents, most notably, the Duraflame log. He was a trailblazer in the earliest conservation efforts through his patented after-burner design which transformed his charcoal plants to be clean burning with little to no environmental impact. Upon retirement, he maintained an active consulting business with clients in the private sector and governments in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Sierra Leone and with the United Nations in Rome, Italy.
Jerry was an elder in the Presbyterian Church, a lifetime member of the Warren Masonic Lodge in Coleman Michigan as well as life-long memberships in the Rotary Club, Elks Club, National Rifle Association and held the commission of Kentucky Colonel. His memory and spirit will be kept alive in the hearts of his daughters, son-in-law, eleven grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, the entire Sprenger family around the globe, numerous young men and women he mentored throughout his lifetime, and all those who encountered his generous and loving spirit. We will miss his great wisdom and thirst for knowledge; he was known to always tell his children to "learn something new everyday." He loved practical jokes and had a twinkle in his eye when he knew he had pulled one over on friends and family. His faith inspired us, his sense of humor tickled us and his work ethic taught us to always strive to do our very best, no matter what endeavor we pursued. Onward Christian Soldier, we love you and hope to make you proud. The family would like to thank the caring staff of Morning Pointe in Knoxville for all the love and kindness they showered upon Jerry. You are deeply loved by us all. Memorial and Internment Services will be on August 19th at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Alabama at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019