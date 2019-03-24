|
Gerald F Gates
Maryville, TN
Gerald F. Gates passed into God's loving care on March 18, 2019. Jerry was born on October, 27 1931 in Johnson City, NY and was the only child of Francis and Marie Gates. Jerry was predeceased by his parents and son Nicholas Gates. Jerry is survived by Florence, his wife of 57 years; his daughter Anne Marie Tuttle and grandson Pierson G. Tuttle; daughter-in-law Peggy Gates (Trahern); granddaughters Jennifer "Nikki" Sparks, husband Michael; and Lori Dillahunty, husband Brent and five great grandchildren. Jerry and Florence retired to Maryville, TN from California after 31 years with IBM including assignments in Alabama, Maryland, Virginia and California. Jerry and Florence were members of St. Andrews Episcopal Church of Maryville. Private services will be held and
interment will be at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery located in Silver Spring, Maryland. Many heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Sybil and Golman Hall for their love and care. Also, in the end, to Cydna for her tender care from the Avalon Hospice. In lieu of
flowers, Jerry may be remembered through either the Memorial to the Human Immunology Amyloidosis Gift Fund, 1924 Alcoa Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920 or to The Shriners Hospital
(www.shrinershq.org/). Online condolences may be left at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812
