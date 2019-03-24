Services
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6812
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Gates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald F. Gates


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gerald F. Gates Obituary
Gerald F Gates

Maryville, TN

Gerald F. Gates passed into God's loving care on March 18, 2019. Jerry was born on October, 27 1931 in Johnson City, NY and was the only child of Francis and Marie Gates. Jerry was predeceased by his parents and son Nicholas Gates. Jerry is survived by Florence, his wife of 57 years; his daughter Anne Marie Tuttle and grandson Pierson G. Tuttle; daughter-in-law Peggy Gates (Trahern); granddaughters Jennifer "Nikki" Sparks, husband Michael; and Lori Dillahunty, husband Brent and five great grandchildren. Jerry and Florence retired to Maryville, TN from California after 31 years with IBM including assignments in Alabama, Maryland, Virginia and California. Jerry and Florence were members of St. Andrews Episcopal Church of Maryville. Private services will be held and

interment will be at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery located in Silver Spring, Maryland. Many heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Sybil and Golman Hall for their love and care. Also, in the end, to Cydna for her tender care from the Avalon Hospice. In lieu of

flowers, Jerry may be remembered through either the Memorial to the Human Immunology Amyloidosis Gift Fund, 1924 Alcoa Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920 or to The Shriners Hospital

(www.shrinershq.org/). Online condolences may be left at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now