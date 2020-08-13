Gerald "Henry" Glandon
Pigeon Forge - Gerald "Henry" Glandon, age 82 of Pigeon Forge, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was known for delicious cooking at Brass Lantern and Gatlinburg Country Club. Henry was preceded in death by his twin brother Earl Glandon, daughter Cynthia Darlene Glandon, sister Carolyn Travis, and son-in-law Roy Von Campbell. He is survived by his wife Lib Glandon, daughters Sheila Glandon Terry (Kenny), and Penny Glandon Campbell as well as grandchildren Megan Campbell Keefer (Chris), Derek Campbell, and great-granddaughter Charity Keefer. In addition, he is survived by his siblings Billy Glandon (Gail), Debbie Nations (David), Chuck Glandon (Donna) and lifelong friend James "Heavy" Wilson (Pam). Family and friends will meet at 1 PM Saturday at Shiloh Cemetery for graveside and interment. Mr. Mike Hubbs will officiate.