1/1
Gerald "Henry" Glandon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald "Henry" Glandon

Pigeon Forge - Gerald "Henry" Glandon, age 82 of Pigeon Forge, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was known for delicious cooking at Brass Lantern and Gatlinburg Country Club. Henry was preceded in death by his twin brother Earl Glandon, daughter Cynthia Darlene Glandon, sister Carolyn Travis, and son-in-law Roy Von Campbell. He is survived by his wife Lib Glandon, daughters Sheila Glandon Terry (Kenny), and Penny Glandon Campbell as well as grandchildren Megan Campbell Keefer (Chris), Derek Campbell, and great-granddaughter Charity Keefer. In addition, he is survived by his siblings Billy Glandon (Gail), Debbie Nations (David), Chuck Glandon (Donna) and lifelong friend James "Heavy" Wilson (Pam). Family and friends will meet at 1 PM Saturday at Shiloh Cemetery for graveside and interment. Mr. Mike Hubbs will officiate. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Shiloh Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Atchley's Smokey Mountain Chapel
220 Emert St
Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
(865) 453-5836
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atchley's Smokey Mountain Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved