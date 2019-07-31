|
|
Gerald (Gerry) H. Zaar
Tellico Village Loudon - Zaar, Gerald H. (Gerry) Zaar age 88 of the Tellico Village Loudon, TN passed away July 28, 2019.
Gerry retired from GE after 42 years of service. He is a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church where he sang in the choir. Gerry was also the Past President of the Tellico Village Homeowners' Association. He enjoyed golfing and amateur piloting. He was most proud of his family.
Preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Leann R. Zaar and sons Gregory T. Zaar, M.D. MPA and John Zaar.
Survivors include his wife, Joan (Jody) Zaar; daughter Susan M. Zaar of Tellico Village; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 10 - 11 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City with Mass to follow at 11.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1580 St. Thomas Way, Lenoir City, TN 37771 or in Memphis, TN.
Click Funeral Home & Cremations - Tellico Village Chapel is serving the family of Gerry Zaar. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 31, 2019