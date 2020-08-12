Gerald Harriss
Walland - Dr. Gerald Chandler Harriss, 73, of Walland passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020. Jerry was a man of slight stature, but he had a mammoth personality and a laugh that filled even the largest room. He showed his love for life with his bad jokes, sly grins, and toothy smiles. He cherished the time he spent with his wife of more than 50 years (Becky), his kids (Chad & Molly), his grandkids (Chloé & Julian), his many dogs, and his generations of dental patients.
Jerry was born and raised in Knoxville, where he attended Bearden High School. After high school, he enrolled at the University of Tennessee. He showed his Volunteer spirit when he decided to leave college to serve in the Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. After marrying Becky and serving his country, he returned to UT where he earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1976. Dr. Jerry would go on to serve the Lenoir City community as a dentist for over 25 years. He eventually left Loudon County for Blount County. There, side-by-side with his daughter who had followed in his footsteps, he built a new practice that allowed him to continue providing care to others. He retired in 2016, but he continued to practice dentistry vicariously through Molly's work. He gave of himself often and had the heart of a man twice his size. Heck, his heart was so big that during his final years doctors implanted a machine to keep it running.
Jerry adored his alma mater. Like his mother (Virginia) and father (Julian), he never failed to express his Volunteer spirit, and did so by donning his Big Orange on game days. While he was anything but a gifted singer, he would belt out a few lines of Rocky Top when the mood struck him just right.
Jerry's parents preceded him in death. In addition to his wife, kids, and grandkids, Jerry is survived by his brothers (Bob & Dave), sisters-in-law (Beverly & Andrea), daughter-in-law (DeAnna), son-in-law (Chris), granddaughter-in-law (Kayla), cousin (Michael), a cadre of nieces and nephews, and some good friends.
Jerry's family has elected to honor his wishes and remember him privately. If you're inclined to pay tribute then please do so by donating to the Julian and Virginia Harriss Memorial Scholarship Fund that the University of Tennessee's School of Advertising and Public Relations awards annually (https://adpr.utk.edu/adpr-scholarships-awards-2
). Your donations will honor Jerry, his parents, his kids, and will help produce future generations of Volunteers. Most importantly, when you think of Dr. Jerry please just smile because he loved to see your teeth.
