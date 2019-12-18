|
Gerald "Jerry" Houser
Sevierville - Gerald "Jerry" Houser, born on January 5, 1942, went to be with the Lord on December 16, 2019. He was a member of Jones Chapel Baptist Church, a member of South Knox Lodge 769, and a retired conductor for Norfolk Southern Railroad. He was preceded in death by: grandparents, Albert and Alice Houser; father, Ralph and stepmother, Kathleen Houser; brothers Dickie (Sue) and Jim Houser; grandson, Bradley Gervin. He is survived by his wife, Pat Houser; daughters, Beverly (Jack) Gervin and Cheri Houser; grandchildren, Bridget and Brittany Helton, Alison (Ryan) Roberts, Amanda (Andy) Smith, and Nikkii Sutton; 5 great-grandchildren, Brooke and MacKenzie Smith; Sophie, Madison, and Hunter Gervin; sister, Karen (Phil) McGill; brother, Mike Houser; special children, Ronnie Helton, Trish (Robin) Sutton, and Iva Massey; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. In lieu of flowers, family and friends may make donations in memory to Jones Chapel Operating Fund. Graveside services and interment will be held on 11 AM Saturday December 21 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens with Cotton (Sharon) Kelly, brother-in-law, and Dan King officiating. Pallbearers to serve: Jack Gervin, Ronnie Helton, Ryan Roberts, Andy Smith, Jeff Dunn, James Harris, Ernest Long, and Brad Sutton. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
