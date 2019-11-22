Services
Click Funeral Home & Cremations Tellico Village Chapel
145 Chota Ctr
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6767
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
The Community Church at Tellico
Visitation
Following Services
Resources
Gerald J. Campbell Obituary
Gerald J. Campbell

Tellico Village Loudon - Gerald J. Campbell, age 83, passed away Wednesday November 20th at his home in Tellico Village.

Born a farmer in Centerline, Michigan, and one of 8 children, Jerry ran away at the age of seventeen with his older brother to enlist in the army and seek a life of adventure. Returning home after spending three years stationed in Germany, he enrolled in college, to pursue a degree in accounting. After graduating, he began his career working for the IRS.

Five years later he met his future wife, while working NCR in Detroit. They started building their family together while Jerry began what would become his life-long career as Controller for Harrison Piping Supply.

He and his wife Christine retired to Tellico Village in 1998. A member of the Lions Club, and an avid golfer, he also had a love for tennis, hiking, skiing and walking his dog Katie.

He is preceded in death by 3 brothers and 2 sisters, and survived by his wife of 52 years, Christine, 3 children, daughters Jenny (Victor) Ibarluzea, Pam (Michael) Shavalier, and son Michael (Ruth). 4 grandchildren Nicholas, Christine, Severen, and Nathanial Ibarluzea, brother Tony and sister Sharon Betts.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at The Community Church at Tellico Village. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Community Church at Tellico Village.

Click Funeral Home & Cremations is serving the family of Gerald Campbell. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
