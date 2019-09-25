Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Kelley


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Kelley Obituary
Gerald Kelley

Knoxville - Gerald Wayne Kelley, age 72, lost his 10-year battle with ALS on September 23, 2019. He was born February 11, 1947 in Knoxville and graduated from Rule High School in 1965. Gerald was an Army veteran of the Vietnam conflict. He was a member of the Mountain View COGUA in Luttrell, TN and retired from United States Postal Service. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who loved to travel and hunt.

Survived by his wife of 51 years, Pam Kelley; daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Stacy Worsham; son, Brian Kelley; grandchildren, Jessica and Courtney Kelley, Kaylee and Casey Worsham; brother, Sid Kelley and wife Jane. Visitation will be held Thursday at Weaver's Chapel from 5:00- 7:00 pm with the service to follow. Brother Paul Thomas Hughes and David Simmons officiating. Family and friends will meet Friday at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at 11:15 am for an 11:30 am interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to ALS Association, TN Chapter, P.O. Box 40244 Nashville, TN 37204. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now