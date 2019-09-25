|
Gerald Kelley
Knoxville - Gerald Wayne Kelley, age 72, lost his 10-year battle with ALS on September 23, 2019. He was born February 11, 1947 in Knoxville and graduated from Rule High School in 1965. Gerald was an Army veteran of the Vietnam conflict. He was a member of the Mountain View COGUA in Luttrell, TN and retired from United States Postal Service. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who loved to travel and hunt.
Survived by his wife of 51 years, Pam Kelley; daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Stacy Worsham; son, Brian Kelley; grandchildren, Jessica and Courtney Kelley, Kaylee and Casey Worsham; brother, Sid Kelley and wife Jane. Visitation will be held Thursday at Weaver's Chapel from 5:00- 7:00 pm with the service to follow. Brother Paul Thomas Hughes and David Simmons officiating. Family and friends will meet Friday at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at 11:15 am for an 11:30 am interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to ALS Association, TN Chapter, P.O. Box 40244 Nashville, TN 37204. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019