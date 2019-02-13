|
Gerald (Babe, Jerry, Pops) Lambert
Maryville, TN
Gerald (Babe, Jerry, Pops) Lambert passed away peacefully February 9, 2019. Gerald was born in Maryville, TN, January 29, 1936. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Jessie (Keller) Lambert; his high school sweetheart and wife of 56 years, Doris Anne (Sullivan); son, Greg Lambert; siblings, Thelma, Jack, Ralph (Bud), Frances, George, Virginia, and Glen. He is survived by brothers, Gene (Nancy) Lambert and Eddie (Nancy) Lambert; children Jerry (Lynn) Lambert, Karen (Matt) Bennett, and Jenny (Brian) Kamperman. He was known as "Pops" to his surviving grandchildren, Jessica (Gavin) Mayo, Michael (Elisha) Bennett, Sarah (Franklin) Graves, Tessa (Greg) Eckhardt, Kelsey Kamperman, Sean Kamperman, and Emily (Ryan) Hughes. Pops adored his great grandchildren, Pippa and Piper Bennett, Avery and Paxton Mayo, and Ellie Graves and will be missed by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jerry played guard and Senior Captain for Maryville High School's football team. It was at MHS where he met the love of his life, Anne Sullivan. He very recently recounted how he loved her the moment he saw her and knew he would spend forever with her.
Jerry worked with his family in the crushed stone business his entire working life. He worked at and ran crushing plants all over the southeastern United States. Because his brother, Bud, was a pilot in the U.S. Air Force, Jerry began building and flying remote control airplanes. It quickly became his favorite hobby. Throughout his life, Jerry loved spending time with his family at family reunions, meals, and the beach. He enjoyed continuing long running jokes and somehow making sure every gathering was filled with laughter and love. More recently, he did not want to miss an opportunity to share meals, laughs, and stories with his loving friends at Shannondale.
The family would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Shannondale of Maryville for the love and laughter they gave Jerry for the last 9 months. He loved and adored them just as if they were family. He was blessed to be loved and visited frequently by his Sunday School class from First United Methodist Church.
Mr. Lambert's family will receive friends Friday 12:30-2:00 at McCammon-Ammons-Click with the funeral to follow. He will be laid to rest at 3:00 beside his wife and son at Grandview Cemetery. Rev. Catherine Nance will be officiating his services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 804 Montvale Station Road, Maryville, TN 37803.
