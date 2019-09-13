|
Gerald "Jerry" Lee Austin, Sr.
Knoxville - Gerald Lee "Jerry" Austin, Sr., loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away September 9th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was born on July 21, 1942 to the late Charles and Martha Austin of Knoxville. Jerry is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Lauren Taylor Austin. Jerry is survived by his wife, of 56 years, Ernestine King Austin; daughters, Gina Coffey (Jeff), Charity Griffin; son, Lee Austin (Jenny); grandsons, Tyler Coffey and Andy Austin; sisters, Charlotte Hoffman of Knoxville; Bobbie Holmes of Raleigh, NC; Joan Griffin of Powell; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda and Hanley Davis of Knoxville; Several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jerry served his country proudly in the 82nd Airborne. He was a successful Insurance Agent for more than 50 years in the Knoxville Area. Jerry was also a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. Jerry had many hobbies and interests including fishing, traveling, taking vacations and cruises, spending time at the lake and being on his lawn mower. Jerry spent most of his time with family and his grandkids. Jerry was always fun to be around and always lit up the room when he walked in. He will be missed by so many.
Family will receive friends Sunday, September 15 from 12:30pm - 2pm at Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home in Bearden. Funeral Services immediately to follow at 2pm. Internment at Highland Memorial Cemetery at 3pm. Steve Diggs will be officiating. Friends and family may share their condolences at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019