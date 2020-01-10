Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Stanford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald M. Stanford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald M. Stanford Obituary
Gerald M. Stanford

Knoxville - Gerald M. Stanford, age 49, passed away, January 5, 2020 at his home.

He loved everyone and was also loved by everyone.

Preceded in death by grandmothers, Carrie K. Smith and Mary Katherine Stanford; brother, Phillip Stanford; niece, Brittany Daniels, and nephew, Phillip "Tookie" Stanford Jr.

He leaves to cherish his memories, father, Earl Sanford; mother, Delores Pace Stanford; sister, Lisa Stanford; brother, Marcus (Stephanie Johnson) Stanford; aunts, Ida Stanford, Shirley Smith, Debra (Raymond) Washington, Sherry Westfield; uncles, Keith Smith, Theron Smith, Dewayne (Dawn) Smith and Maurice (Brandi) Smith, and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Family will receive friends, 11:00- 12:00 noon, Tuesday January 14, 2020 at Jarnigan & Son Mortuary; funeral services 12:00 noon, Pastor Darrell Arnold, Officiating.

Interment, New Gray Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary.

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -