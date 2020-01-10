|
Gerald M. Stanford
Knoxville - Gerald M. Stanford, age 49, passed away, January 5, 2020 at his home.
He loved everyone and was also loved by everyone.
Preceded in death by grandmothers, Carrie K. Smith and Mary Katherine Stanford; brother, Phillip Stanford; niece, Brittany Daniels, and nephew, Phillip "Tookie" Stanford Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memories, father, Earl Sanford; mother, Delores Pace Stanford; sister, Lisa Stanford; brother, Marcus (Stephanie Johnson) Stanford; aunts, Ida Stanford, Shirley Smith, Debra (Raymond) Washington, Sherry Westfield; uncles, Keith Smith, Theron Smith, Dewayne (Dawn) Smith and Maurice (Brandi) Smith, and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Family will receive friends, 11:00- 12:00 noon, Tuesday January 14, 2020 at Jarnigan & Son Mortuary; funeral services 12:00 noon, Pastor Darrell Arnold, Officiating.
Interment, New Gray Cemetery.
Arrangements by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary.
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020