Gerald Newman
Myrtle Beach, SC - Msgt. Gerald Austin Newman, 76 of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away on April 5, 2020 at his home. He was surrounded by his wife, son, and grandson.
Austin was a lifetime member of Strawberry Plains First Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Rush Strong School in 1962. He retired from the U.S. Air Force with 25 years of service.
Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Ola Newman of Strawberry Plains, TN.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Elizabeth Parton Newman; his son, Gregory Joseph Newman; and grandson, Tyler Austin Newman; one sister, Hazel Harrell; and many extended family members and friends.
Family and friends will gather at 12:45 pm on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Eastview Memorial Gardens, 1320 Andrew Johnson Highway, Strawberry Plains, TN 37871, for a 1:00 pm graveside service. Officiated by Reverend Arthur Pedigo. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreen.com
Arrangements by: McCarty-Evergreen Funeral Home, Knoxville, TN.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.