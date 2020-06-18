Gerald Newman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Newman

Myrtle Beach, SC - Msgt. Gerald Austin Newman, 76 of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away on April 5, 2020 at his home. He was surrounded by his wife, son, and grandson.

Austin was a lifetime member of Strawberry Plains First Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Rush Strong School in 1962. He retired from the U.S. Air Force with 25 years of service.

Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Ola Newman of Strawberry Plains, TN.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Elizabeth Parton Newman; his son, Gregory Joseph Newman; and grandson, Tyler Austin Newman; one sister, Hazel Harrell; and many extended family members and friends.

Family and friends will gather at 12:45 pm on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Eastview Memorial Gardens, 1320 Andrew Johnson Highway, Strawberry Plains, TN 37871, for a 1:00 pm graveside service. Officiated by Reverend Arthur Pedigo. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreen.com

Arrangements by: McCarty-Evergreen Funeral Home, Knoxville, TN.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN 37924
8656377955
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved