Gerald Richard McDonald
Loudon - Gerald Richard McDonald "Bug" - age 74 of Loudon went home to be with the Lord on Sunday evening, December 15, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. He was the owner of McDonald Recycling and Used Tires in Lenoir City for 30 years. Bug was a Tennessee Vol fan who also enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening and watching TV western shows.
Preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Martha McDonald; siblings, Faye Chitwood, Raymond McDonald and Jerry McDonald; his first wife, Ellen Mae McDonald.
Survived by his loving wife, Angie McDonald; children: Richard McDonald, Debbie McDonald, Cynthia Branim, Kimberly Reeves, Kevin Cress, Becky Russell, Dwayne Reeves, Gerald McDonald Jr., Jeffery McDonald, and Kyle McDonald; devoted sister, Patsy Mikesh; a host of grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 21st at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m in the Click Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019