Gerald Rusell Whitesell



Gerald Rusell Whitesell age 71 Died August 6, 2020



Born August 1, 1949 in Wellsville NY. Jerry served in the US Army from 1969 - 1971 during the Vietnam War. He moved to Seiverville in 2005. He had a passion for hunting, fishing and reading. He has been a prominent fixture in the camping environment his whole life. He is survived by his wife Mary A. Whitesell, brothers; Randy (Sylvia) Whitesell, Tom (Trudy) Whitesell, Danny Whitesell, sisters; Cindy (Gary) Smith, Kay (Tom) Simkins. Several nieces and nephews, friends and other family.









